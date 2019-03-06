Aviation workers dispute due in court Thursday after court blocks strike

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has suspended the strike called by Aviation Workers Union, pending the hearing of the dispute on Thursday.

In an application filed by Kenya Airways, the presiding judge Justice Onesmus Makau said the strike will remain suspended forthwith until a determination is made by the court.

The national carrier says the strike is illegal and should be halted to allow normal business to go on as a dispute resolution mechanism is established.

KQ said that the union had expressed displeasure of planned private partnership between it and Kenya Airports Authority in the management of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The court heard that the union did not follow proper procedures in calling the strike.

The union officials had filed a case in the High Court but did not secure an order to stop the intended partnership, but they proceeded to issue strike notice on February 28.