4 held over Sh2bn bogus notes, fake gold to know bail fate Thursday afternoon

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – A Nairobi court will Thursday afternoon determine the fate of four suspects held over fake dollars amounting to Sh2 billion seized from a client’s safe deposit box at the Barclays Bank of Kenya Queensway branch on March 19, 2019.

Trial magistrate Zainabu Abdul reserved her ruling to 2.30pm following an application by the investigating officer Daniel Ptaalam seeking detention of the suspects for 10 more days to complete their investigations.

This application was opposed by the defence team led by Stanley Kangai and Samson Nyaberi on grounds that the prosecution has not given the court the compelling reasons to hold the four.

The four, Erick Adede, Ahmed Shah, Irene Wairimu Kimani and Elizabeth Muthoni were arrested at the bank on Tuesday at 10am.

The court heard that the prosecution has not demonstrated that they are a flight risk.

“The investigating officer has taken all documents belonging to the suspects whose presence is not required during the investigations,” the lawyers told the court.

The investigating officer told the court that they need to transfer the currency to the Central Bank for verification and further make inquiry from the Director of Mining and Geology over the mineral resembling gold that was also recovered from the bank.

The investigating team will seek to view the CCTV cameras at the bank and its surrounding which requires time to do so.

However the defence lawyers urged the court to release them on cash bail or reasonable bond terms and they will abide by any conditions given by the court.