Use CDF to help Govt achieve goal of 100pc student transition – Ruto tells MPs

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Leaders have the duty of supporting the government in attaining 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary schools, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

He said there should be no excuse of any child failing to access education.

In particular, the Deputy President called on the Members of Parliament to assist needy cases through the Constituency Development Funds.

“We would want to see every child go to school because it is their constitutional right,” said Dr Ruto.

He spoke on Sunday during a prayer service at the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa church in South B, Nairobi in the company of Starehe MP Charles Kanyi, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa and Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir.

Dr Ruto added that action would be taken against head teachers who ask for fees from children in public primary and day secondary schools.

By ensuring that every child accesses education, the Deputy President said Kenya would be on its way to addressing the sticky issue of youth unemployment.

“Youths without jobs are a threat to our future. That is why the government has decided to ensure that those who have completed primary schools join secondary schools while others enroll for technical training,” he noted.

He said the skills obtained in technical colleges would help drive the government’s grand development plan, the Big Four agenda.

Meanwhile, Dr Ruto has asked leaders to preach unity among Kenyans.

“We must be united in order for us to overcome the challenges of our nation. With unity, we would be the agents of development of our country.”

Kanyi said leaders should support President Kenyatta and his Deputy Ruto in serving Kenyans.

He, however, took issue with some leaders who were proposing for the removal of the presidential terms.

“The President has made it clear that he does not want to focus on politics but development. He has also stated that he would not run for another term after 2022,” said the Starehe MP.

Njagua’s sentiments were echoed by his Kikuyu counterpart who asked politicians to stop engaging in referendum talks but rather focus on transforming Kenya.

“We must be careful on what we would want changed in the constitution because we cannot afford to divide this country; unity has been the basis of our development,” said Ichung’wa.

He noted that leaders’ energies should be channeled to the realisation of the Big Four agenda and the creation of employment for youths.

“But if we must pursue the review of the constitution, then it should be informed by the equitable distribution of resources,” he said.