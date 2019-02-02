Police take statements after 3 died at Mudavadi construction site

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Detectives at Karen Police station on Saturday started recording statements more than 48 hours after three people died at a construction site linked to Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi.

A worker told Capital FM News that already the person in charge of security at the construction site had been summoned by police to record a statement.

“He is at the station recording a statement…he is the only person permitted to let people in within the compound,” the worker who did not give his name said.

The three were among seven others who drunk an unknown concoction while at work.

Four others have since been treated and discharged.

Senior officers at the station remained tight-lipped over the incident.

Mudavadi through his Twitter handle said four others were treated and discharged.

“On Thursday, 7 workers on a construction project in which I’ve partnered drunk an unknown concoction. Sadly 3 lost their lives but 4 have been discharged. The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation. Currently, I’m out of the country but shall do my best to assist the affected parties,” he tweeted.