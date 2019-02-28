Is DCI Kinoti a sharpshooter?

The video, posted on the DCI’s official Twitter handle, is from the Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) Training School in Gilgil, where the DCI was on Wednesday/COURTESY

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – A video has gone viral on social media, where the Director of Public Prosecutions George Kinoti is seen displaying his sharp shooting skills.

The video, posted on the DCI’s official Twitter handle, is from the Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) Training School in Gilgil, where the DCI was on Wednesday.

In a clear mastery on the use of various firearms, the DCI dressed in black leather jacket, a black trouser and white shirt, can be seen aiming calculative shots at the training centre’s shooting range grounds.

Below is the video, that has gone viral on social media since Wednesday.

