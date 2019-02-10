Amnesty Kenya raises alarm over missing human rights defender

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10- Amnesty International Kenya has raised alarm over the disappearance of a human rights defender Caroline Mwatha who has been missing since Wednesday 6th February.

In a statement, Amnesty said her disappearance was reported at Buru Buru Police Station on Thursday.

Caroline is a founder member and caseworker with Dandora Community Social Justice Centre.

The Centre has been documenting, lobbying and calling for police professionalism, public accountability and an end to extra judicial killings.

Amnesty has called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and National Police Service to thoroughly investigate Carol’s disappearance and establish her whereabouts.

“Amnesty International Kenya also calls on any person who may have information on the disappearance of Carol Mwatha to share such information with the nearest police station or Dandora Social Justice Centre on 0722746164. We also call on Kenyans to continue using social media and all other means to help #FindCarolineMwatha.”

Further, the Amnesty International’s Executive Director Irũngũ Houghton, said Government should now come up with deliberate and specific policies that implement the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights Defenders and to recognise, work with, and protect human rights defenders in Kenya.