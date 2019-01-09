Woman commits suicide in Kitui after failing to raise fees for daughter

Shares

, KITUI, Kenya, Jan 9 – A 37-year-old woman has committed suicide in Kitui after failing to raise fees for her daughter to join secondary school.

The mother of three is said to have taken the decision after her daughter threatened to kill herself if the family didn’t raise money to fund her schooling after she scored 396 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

Police said the woman left a suicide note behind indicating that she regretted that she couldn’t raise the money needed to take her daughter to secondary school.

The student had received admission letters from Machakos Girls and Chogoria Girls, in Embu.

The body has been taken to the Kitui Level Four hospital mortuary.