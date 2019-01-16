Uhuru: All terrorists killed as Nairobi attack leaves 14 dead

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Fourteen people were killed in Tuesday’s terror attack at the dusitD2 complex on 14 Riverside Drive.

The confirmation was made Wednesday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his first address to the nation since the incident occurred.

“The security operation at Dusit complex is over and all the terrorists have been eliminated. We have confirmation that 14 innocent lives were lost through the hands of these murderous terrorists with others injured,” he stated.

His address came hours after police confirmed that two of the last terrorists in the complex had been shot dead, ending the siege at the complex that housed the 101 room dusitD2 hotel, offices and other businesses.

“We are grieving as a country and my heart and that of every Kenyan goes out to the innocent men and women violated by the senseless violence,” he said.

“We wish the injured quick recovery and as a nation, we will continue praying for them. We are a country governed by laws, rules and regulations; a country that embraces a peaceful co-existence.”

President Kenyatta stated that security forces will pursue and arrest all those responsible for the attack.

“We will seek out every person that was involved in the funding, planning and execution of this heinous act. We will pursue relentlessly wherever they will be until they are held to account,” he vowed.

“I must also state that we are a nation that never forgets those who hurt our children,” he stated.

Security forces worked throughout the night to secure the complex after the attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants.

Among the dead was an American citizen, a State Department official said.

After 12 hours trapped inside the complex, a group of people were freed at 3:30am, followed by fresh gunfire and an explosion.

Further explosions and gunfire were heard shortly before dawn.