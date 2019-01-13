President Kenyatta lauds youth for looking beyond tribe to intermarry

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta said the future of Kenya where there is no tribalism is being moulded by its youth who are rejecting the ways of the older generations.

The President spoke at the wedding of the daughter of Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Makena Murungi and James Bukusi held at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi County.

“We celebrate the coming together of our people. This generation is doing a tremendous thing because they do not see barriers amongst them. They see the person they went to school with and the person they work with. That is whom they respect. That is who they fall in love with and marry,” said the President.

The President and Deputy President William Ruto said Kenyans should celebrate their different cultures instead of seeing them as barriers to their friendship and unity.

Kenyatta praised young Kenyans who respect and tolerate those they study or work without any influence of ethnic prejudices.

He said Kenya will become more secure and prosperous when Kenyans start accepting each other without using tribe or religion as a guide.

“That is the Kenya we are looking for. A Kenya where we have respect for one another, where we cherish our different cultures,” said the President.

He encouraged the youth to be the foundation for a better future for the nation as he wished the newlyweds a happy and blessed union.

Deputy President Ruto said the marriage of James and Makena was an indication of the positive attitudes of Kenya’s youth.

He said Kenyan youth are going beyond tribal boundaries to set ground for a stronger nation.

The DP said the marriage of Makena Murungi to James Bukusi, whose parents originate from Busia County, was a step in the right direction as it is helping to build bridges between Kenyan communities.

“You are assisting the President in building bridges,” said the DP. He said every Kenyan must take deliberate steps to go beyond ethnic boundaries, faiths and political parties to create a more harmonious nation.

DP Ruto said young Kenyans of marriage age should be encouraged to settle down saying that the family is the foundation of any society.

“The foundation of a nation is the family and we have come to celebrate your marriage,” the Deputy President counselled.

The colourful wedding ceremony was attended by several dignitaries among them Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, former minister Chris Murungaru, former Head of Public Service Francis Muthaura and former State House Comptroller Matere Keriri.