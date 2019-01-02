I’m not waiting for 2022 endorsement, let’s meet in the ring – DP Ruto

Shares

, SUGOI, Kenya, Jan 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has said politicians eyeing the top seat in the 2022 General Elections will have to fight for it.

He said no amount of endorsement will elevate the prospects of candidates with no development track-record.

“There are those hanging around, waiting for endorsements. How do you expect to be endorsed if you have no agenda or programme for the country?” Posed Ruto.

He said that candidates should seek leadership through political parties with national outlook.

The DP said he is ready to face off with anybody who wants to lead the country in 2022.

“I am ready to battle with anybody. Let my competitors put on the table what they have done for this country.”

He said in Jubilee, they will find serious political contenders and it will not be a walk in the park to those who are not well prepared.

Ruto spoke on Wednesday during a meeting of delegations from Bungoma and Busia Counties at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County.

Leaders in attendance were the Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, Bungoma County Women Representative Catherine Wambilianga, MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Dan Wanyama (Webuye West).

Others were James Lusweti (Kabuchai), John Waluke (Sirisia), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Geoffrey Omuse (Teso South), Oku Kaunya (Teso North) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret).

The Deputy President invited anyone who wants to vie against him, saying he is not scared of competition.

He said he will not support the proposed change of the constitution if it will burden taxpayers.

“Anything that seeks to impede the fruits of devolution would also be opposed. We would want to see reforms that would make counties thrive.”

Ojamoong said despite the challenges facing devolution, the establishment of counties has had a huge impact on the distribution of resources across the country.

He pledged to work with the Deputy President in ensuring that more development is realised in the country.

“We are past party politics. We would want to see working relationships forged among leaders,” said the Busia Governor.

While lauding the government for the setting up of technical training colleges in Busia North and Busia South, Kaunya and Omuse said the move would boost the capacity of youths, thereby making them employable.

The Teso North MP, who was elected on an ODM ticket, said they would support Ruto’s 2022 presidential race.

“We want to work with a leader who is going to change the face of Kenya. A leader who is after empowering Kenyans. That is why I urge all leaders to unite and work with the Deputy President,” said Lusweti, a Ford Kenya legislator.

The Kabuchai MP’s sentiments were supported by the Bungoma Women Representative, also a Ford Kenya lawmaker, who said the country was beyond petty, visionless party politics.

“We are now inclined to leaders who would make Kenya better,” she said.

Barasa said he would “flow with the Deputy President and overcome any obstacles along the way”.