14 people still missing following Nairobi terror attack

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – The Kenya Red Cross Society says 14 people are still missing following the terror attack at the dusitD2 complex on Riverside Drive that left 21 people dead.

Speaking to Capital FM News, the organisation’s Secretary General Abbas Gullet however remained optimistic that they will be accounted for.

Gullet stated that as of Wednesday night, 84 of those missing had been accounted for.

“We have 14 of the 94 people affected who are still missing but are optimistic that at the end of the day today, we will have gotten information about them,” he stated.

He urged families who have not heard from their loved ones to call the organisation’s tracing line on 0715-820-219.

The death rose to 21 after six more bodies were retrieved from the complex.

One of the dead was a police officer who succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet in a late-night press briefing told journalists that 28 other people were admitted to various hospitals where they were receiving treatment.

Of the dead, the IG said, 16 were Kenyans, an American, Briton and three other victims of African descent who were yet to be identified.

Already, police have arrested two people whom they believe facilitated the Tuesday afternoon attack at the complex housing the dusitD2 hotel and several other office buildings.

One suspect was arrested in Ruaka inside a house where a terrorist was living since November last year.

Another one was arrested in Eastleigh.