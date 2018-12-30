KNUT talks with conciliator fails to bear fruit

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – A meeting between the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) steering committee and the conciliation committee from the Ministry of Labour seeking to avert the looming teachers strike failed to bear much fruit on Saturday.

Following the closed-door meeting, the teachers’ union Secretary General Wilson Sossion said that similar efforts by the labour Ministry have failed due to the lack of good will by the Teachers Service Commission.

He stated that as long as the Commission stuck to its plan not to promote teachers and continues with transfers, there will be no conciliation.

Sossion noted that teachers will not report to schools come opening day next week.

The union also gave its oral submissions and issued preconditions for any dialogue to take place.

The seven- man team is supposed to meet the Teachers Service Commission Monday morning and, in the afternoon, hold a joint meeting with aggrieved parties to deliberate on teachers’ promotion and delocalization.

Issues to do with performance contracts and teachers professional development modules will also be discussed.