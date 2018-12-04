First Lady launches 4th edition of Beyond Zero Half Marathon

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has launched the 4th edition of the Beyond Zero Half Marathon 2019 aiming to curb maternal deaths and child mortality.

The Beyond Zero Half Marathon was previously known as the First Lady’s Half Marathon but has now been re-branded and launched as the Beyond Zero Half Marathon.

Speaking during the launch at State House, Nairobi, the First Lady said proceeds of the marathon will help take care of health matters of women, children and people living with disability.

“In 2014 we committed to work together to find solutions that would reduce mother and child mortality. We started our work at a time when Kenya was among the most dangerous countries to give birth. Health access, quality and care was the determinant cause of the unacceptable mortality rate among women and children,” she said.

The First Lady further said the last three seasons of the Beyond Zero Campaign have already seen 52 fully kitted mobile clinics installed in the 47 counties adding that the 4the edition will seek more partnerships as it targets programs that support Universal Health Care.

“We have seen how the mobile clinics contribute to national and county efforts in transforming the health trajectory in communities where they serve. I stand before you filled with admiration, hope and gratitude for your tireless work in your different capacities to improve the health and well being of Kenyan families,” The First Lady said.

The marathon will take place on March 10, 2019.

Those who were present at the launch included Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachael, Ida Odinga, wife to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and Red Cross CEO Abbas Gullet among other dignitaries.

The first campaign was launched in March 2014 followed by two other successful Beyond Zero Campaign events in 2015 and 2016 before taking a two-year break.