Embrace unity, DP Ruto urges all leaders

, TRANS NZOIA, Kenya, Dec 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to embrace unity and stop politics.

He appealed to elected leaders to shun petty politics and focus on serving Kenyans.

The Deputy President spoke in Kitale Show Ground, Trans Nzoia County during the Kitale Catholic Diocese family day where leaders raised concerns over the low price of maize.

Ruto asked leaders to be sincere with the electorate on the crop diversification discourse.

Ruto was accompanied by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Governors Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia), John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot), MPs Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Catherine Wambilianga (Bungoma County), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza), Janet Nangabo (Trans Nzoia), Paul Katana (Kaloleni) and Lilian Tomito (West Pokot).

Ruto said: “As leaders, we have all united irrespective of our political parties, we are now one team focused on serving Kenyans.”

Khaemba said his office and Trans Nzoia County Assembly are focused on developing the county in partnership with the National Government.

He said: “The County Assembly and I decided to work with the government and shun politics. We used politics as vehicles to power.”

Barasa asked opposition leaders to stop using the handshake to undermine the Deputy President and instead use it to develop opposition strongholds.