Demolition of unsafe buildings stalls over lack of funds

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 -The team charged with the demolition of illegal buildings across the country say they cannot continue with the operations due to lack of funds.

Speaking to Capital FM News, the Secretary, National Building Inspectorate Moses Nyakiongora said demolition of one unsafe residential building requires about Sh500,000 or more depending on the number of floors.

“This exercise is usually very expensive, unavailability of funds at the moment has slowed down the exercise,” said Nyakiongora.

Nyakiongora said they are targeting to demolish at least nine risky residential buildings in Eastlands and one in the Central Business District before the end of this year hoping that funds will be released on time.

Those buildings have already been marked by National Construction Authority as unsafe but they are still occupied.

Some developers have also been accused of going ahead and painting the areas marked by the Construction Authority, hence hoodwinking unsuspecting tenants.

“It’s unfortunate that people are still renting these marked buildings and that’s why we want to bring them down with immediate effect before they collapse and cause damage,” he said.

He singled out Huruma and Mathare to be the areas where most unsafe buildings are situated.

These are the same areas where a number of buildings have in the past collapsed leading to loss of lives.

Last month, the Ministry of Housing and Urban development put on notice 3,000 buildings which are under construction countrywide, despite the owners have been issued with suspension orders for failing to meet the set criteria to carry out construction.