Conciliation committee on teachers strike to meet TSC

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – The conciliation committee from the Ministry of Labour was on Monday to meet with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in a bid to try and avert the looming teachers’ strike.

The meeting comes amidst plans by the Commission to employ teachers to fill in the void should the strike proceed when schools reopen on Thursday.

Similar talks between the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) steering committee and the conciliation committee seeking to avert the looming teachers strike failed to bear much fruit on Saturday.

Secretary General Wilson Sossion stated that as long as the Commission stuck to its plan not to promote teachers and continues with transfers, there will be no conciliation.

Sossion noted that teachers will not report to schools come opening day this week.

The union also gave its oral submissions and issued preconditions for any dialogue to take place.

The conciliatory team is expected to also hold a joint meeting with aggrieved parties to deliberate on teachers’ promotion and delocalization in the afternoon.