7 more suspects arrested over maize scam due in court

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Seven more suspects arrested over the maize scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) are due in court on Tuesday.

Among those arrested include Silo Managers in Kisumu and Eldoret Willy Kipkoech Kosgei and Renson Kibet Korir, the Soi Ward Extension Officer Thomas Kipkurgat Sang, David Barngetuny Korir who is the Sinonim Assistant Chief and a trader, Rodney Kimutai.

Others arrested include the Kisumu Deputy Silo Manager Omutsani Omwayi and Laban Momanyi Michira, a cashier at the NCPB branch in Kisumu.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji stated that these are among 11 suspects who will be charged with conspiracy to commit economic crimes, willful failure to comply with the law relating to management of public property and abuse of office.

“Upon independent review of the inquiry file, I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence establishing criminal culpability on the part of 11 persons comprising NCPB officials and traders from Kisumu and Eldoret,” he stated.

He indicated that they will also be charged with neglecting official duty, fraudulent acquisition of public funds and dealing with suspect property.

He also pointed out that investigations established that various tax offences were committed and the findings have been referred to the Kenya Revenue Authority.