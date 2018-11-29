Konza and Huawei set up innovation hub at Machakos University

Shares

, KENYA, Machakos, 28 – Konza and Huawei technology have today unveiled a partnership that will see the two firms establish an innovation hub at Machakos University. The Hub dubbed ‘Konza Innovation hub’ will play a role in linking the industry with the academy with a view of enhancing research and innovations that can scale up.

Speaking during the unveil of the partnership ahead of the Konza innovation ecosystem initiative scheduled for 5th of December at Konza, Eng. John Tanui CEO Konza Technopolis Development Authority noted that a triple helix approach to development is key to unlocking great potential within the institutions of higher learning.

“By administering quality education and supplementing skills and with an innovative culture is sure to create the leaders of the future. We believe the Machakos innovation hub we launch here today will be a catalyst towards shaping tomorrows ideas and inventions.” he added.

Konza Technopolis Chairman Architect Reuben Mutiso said that the forum is a timely engagement poised to onboard critical players in the innovation ecosystem in an endeavor to harness the synergy in advancing the science, technology and innovation agenda.”Kenya is a knowledge based economy driven by abundance wealth of ideas. As such, our core objective in setting up Africa’s technology Hub is to develop a world class infrastructure and technology that will facilitate research, education and foster business growth,” he noted.

Konza Technopolis flagship project is Kenya’s Vision 2030 economic development portfolio with a core mandate envisioned to create an area of Innovation for the country and wider East Africa. In the fiscal year 2016/2017, the Kenyan Government spent Sh3.5 billion equivalent to 0.005% of GDP on research, science, technology and innovation. The initiative forum is setting the ball rolling in fostering a digitally powered ecosystem that will address present and future needs of both stakeholders and the community.

Also speaking at the function, Machakos University Vice Chancellor Prof. Lucy Irungu called on the youthful scholars to take up every opportunity in the innovation pipeline and exploit the available avenues presented by the forum to become trailblazers in the region.

“As a premier university with a pedagogical background in Engineering and Technology, the opportunities in engaging young scholars’ promises to shape the innovation space of this country. Indeed, upon completion Konza City will employ 17,000 of our finest brains in the county”.

Konza City is set to function much like a fully-fledged metropolitan with a vibrant mix of businesses, commercial and retail estate, biotechnology firms and urban amenities bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds across the continent.

Speaking on behalf of Huawei when presenting computers and electronics to Machakos University Mr Joseph Liu said that Huawei’s continuous leadership dedication and commitment to the ICT Industry will leveraged to build a lasting innovative ecosystem”. The donation is to encourage scholars to embrace ideas that elevates them beyond the confines of the current environment.