Senate to hold first sitting outside Nairobi Tuesday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka says he is optimistic that the first Senate sitting outside Nairobi in Eldoret next week will be the best experience for Senators to assess successes and failures of devolution.

He said that they have put in place all the necessary plans and requirements to ensure the sessions become a success and the committees have enough space to discharge their mandate.

Lusaka said the Senate will on Tuesday begin its sittings and committee meetings at the Uasin Gishu Assembly.

The Senate Speaker says the idea of holding sittings outside the capital city will help to enlighten the public on the role of the Senate.

“Many people do not understand the role of the Senate and we will use this opportunity to create awareness on our duties,” he told the press at Onjiko African Inland Church in Kisumu County.

He further said the sittings will move to all the other counties.

Lusaka says the Senate Committees will use the opportunity to go through the petitions from the North Rift region.

“We will interrogate auditor reports for the sub-counties in the region besides having the normal Senate plenary in the region,” he said.

The weeklong programme will also see Senators tour public facilities and projects including the Moi International Airport, National Cereal and Produce Depot and the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The public will be allowed to follow the Senate proceedings as they intend to visit the 47 counties.

“It is not a one-off event, we intend to hold such sittings nearly in all the 47 counties,” he says.