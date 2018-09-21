MPs threaten to impeach Speaker Justin Muturi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21-A section of Members of Parliament have threatened to impeach National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi for allegedly imposing the Finance Bill 2018 on Kenyans.

Addressing the media after the passing of President Kenyatta’s proposals on the Bill Thursday afternoon, the MPs accused the House leadership of dictatorship questioning the manner in which the Bill was passed.

The angry legislators led by Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati expressed disappointment and condemned the chaotic sittings that saw the Bill sail through.

“It is so unfortunate, and I am so displeased by the manner the Speaker declared that the Bill had passed when it is clear the nays carried the day. From here the solution is to impeach him,”Arati declared.

His sentiments were echoed by Laikipia Member of Parliament Catherine Waruguru who also faulted her Narok counterpart Soipan Tuya who was the Temporary Speaker on Thursday afternoon accusing her of rigging the votes.

“I am deeply concerned with the dictatorship which has been exhibited in Parliament this afternoon and Mr Speaker Justin Muturi I respect you but this time, this time, you were not a patriot this afternoon, ” Waruguru said.

On his part, Turkana South MP John Lomenen accused the House Speaker, Majority Leader, Minority Leader and Suna East MP Junet Muhamed of robbing ordinary Kenyans what belongs to them and making their lives difficult for advocating the passage of President’s proposals.

” I want to tell Kenyans about the people who have ensured their children will not get school fees, they will not be able to pay for transport one Muturi, Duale, Mbadi, Junet and all the committees chairpersons,” he announced.

Duale however rubbished the claims and threats to impeach the Speaker saying the process followed the required procedure.