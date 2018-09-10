EACC summons 8 Busia MCAs in graft case against Ojaamong

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 10 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned eight Busia Members of County Assembly for questioning over allegations that they intended to interfere with evidence in the case against Governor Sospeter Ojaamong.

In the letter addressed to Clerk of the Assembly and the County Secretary, the Commission stated that the MCAs should appear before it on Wednesday this week.

“We are investigating allegations of corruption and forgeries in relation to supplementary budget of the county. To progress the investigations, kindly facilitate the following officers to appear for the exercise as indicated in their individual invitation letters attached,” the letter stated.

“Please note that they are required to appear before our investigators at Integrity Centre office in Nairobi on Wednesday 12th September 2018.”

Among those who are expected to present themselves are Philip Mudai Emaset, Tony Onyango Opondo, Josephat Wandera, Ekapolon Ajakait and Godfrey Egesa Odongo.

Others are Gabriel Okello, Kenneth Imwene Ichasi and Margaret Chale.

According to the anti-graft body, the MCAs are expected to help in the probe into allegations of corruption and forgeries in relation to the supplementary budget.

Busia Governor Ojaamong had earlier been released on a Sh1mn cash bail over corruption-related charges pending determination of their case.

He had been ordered together with three other officials to report without fail to the Malaba EACC offices every last Friday of the month.

Ojaamong’s woes began after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji approved corruption charges levelled against him for flouting procurement laws that amounted to the loss of Sh8 million.