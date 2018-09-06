6 students arrested over arson in Kitui

Shares

, MWINGI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Police on Monday night arrested six students of Kyuso Boys High school in Mwingi, Kitui over burning of their school dormitory.

The six form three students spend the night at Kyuso Police Station cells and are expected to be arraigned in Mwingi Court Tuesday.

Police say the students were opposed to mock exams expected to start this week.

Mwingi Central Police Chief John Nyamu says after interrogating the students they revealed having bought petrol at a nearby market that they used to torch the school dormitory.

Nyamu says the students are also helping the police with further investigations.

No students was injured in the fire incident.