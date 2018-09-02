2 suspects in murder of magistrate’s daughter due in court

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20 – Two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Maribel Kapolon are due in court on Thursday.

The two who are accused of killing Kapolon who is the daughter of the senior resident magistrate at the Githongo Law Courts, Caroline Kemei, are expected to face various charges.

They will be charged as the autopsy and requiem mass for Kapolon will be conducted on Thursday.

According to the Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, she was murdered following a bitter love intrigue revenge by the suspects.

Kapolon who was found in Gitoro Forest in Meru was last seen talking to a stranger who had called her by name, while she was with her friends.