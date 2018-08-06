Sonko waives bills for patients who’ve overstayed at Mbagathi Hospital

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday issued an Executive order waiving all pending bills for patients who have stayed for over one month at Mbagathi District Hospital.

Sonko said the patients whose bills have been waived should be discharged immediately.

This comes a day after Sonko paid an impromptu visit to Mbagathi District Hospital.

“I have ordered with immediate effect a waiver and discharge of all patients who have stayed in the hospital more than one month,” said Sonko.

The governor issued a list of eight patients who he said are among those that had stayed at the hospital for over one month after they were unable to pay their bills.

In the order, Sonko directed County Health Chief Officer Mahat Jimale Mohammed to make sure that the eight patients are released immediately.

Those whose bills were waived include Virginia Mumbi, Carolyne Mwende, Mary Achieng’, John Ngashai, Cosmas Kioko, Susan Wanjiku, Jane Wavinya and Margaret Oloo.

Sonko said the County Health Chief Officer should liaise with Mbagathi District Hospital Medical Superintendent Joseph Karani to ensure the order is executed.