Official in DPP’s office charged over Sh7.9mn fraud

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – A Senior Administrative Officer in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has been charged with engaging in fraud amounting to Sh7.9 million and abuse of office.

William Osoro is accused of arbitrarily directing the use of a fuel card for the purchase of fuel, lubricants and pit stop services.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh600,000 or an alternative bond of Sh1.5 million.

Trial Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi has fixed the pre-trial conference for September 14 to confirm whether the prosecution has supplied witnesses statements to the defense.

The prosecution is set to call about 10 witnesses.