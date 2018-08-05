Nine pupils from St. Gabriel School in Mwingi die in road accident

Shares

MWINGI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Eight pupils from St. Gabriel School in Mwingi died on Saturday night after their school bus collided head-on with a lorry along Mwingi – Garissa road near Kanginga area.

One more pupil succumbed to injuries as she was being rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, bringing the death toll to nine.

Five of the critically injured pupils made it to the hospital while another 20 are expected at the national referral hospital Sunday morning.

Mwingi OCPD John Nyamu says the driver of the school was overspeeding and overtaking when the accident occurred before hitting a lorry head-on.

“This driver was overtaking and by the time he realized there was a lorry it was too late,” said the area police boss.

Bodies of the pupils have been taken to Mwingi Hospital Morgue while the driver of the school bus is badly injured.

The pupils were coming back from Mombasa on a school trip.

Nyamu says there could be a possible DNA test carried to ascertain the bodies which are badly mutilated.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu sent a message of condolences to the families of the pupils.

“I condole with the families including Catholic Church, Fr. Masila, St Gabriel’s community and Kitui County as a whole.

I call upon everyone to pray for the parents to be strong enough to bear with this tremendous loss. Let’s all pray for the souls of the little Angels to rest in peace. Poleni sana,” Governor Ngilu said