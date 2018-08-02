Muhoro terms claims by Ahmednassir baseless, malicious

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Former Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro was on Thursday taken to task by MPs to explain why he is best suited to represent Kenya in Malaysia, in the wake of numerous allegations on his non-performance in his previous job.

Accusations facing him range from failure to conclusively investigate murder cases including prominent ones like the killing of businessman Jacob Juma and former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT Director Chris Msando among others.

Other accusations were contained in a petition by lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi who accused Muhoro of being corrupt and even having plotted to eliminate him, accusations the former DCI denied and accused the vocal lawyer of being driven by pure malice and vendetta.

“Honourable Chair, we live in a society where one is treated innocent until proven guilty. The person accusing me has never reported anything at the courts, he only operates on social media so his allegations are unsubstantiated,” outlined Muhoro.

Abdullahi and Muhoro had been at loggerheads when the latter served as DCI in what stemmed from investigations into the controversial Tatu City prime property.

Muhoro, who appeared before the Defence and Foreign Relations Committee of the National Assembly, defended his nomination saying apart from his experience, his educational background which includes a Masters Degree in International Studies will play a big role in his diplomatic job.

“I am a security professional with a great wealth of experience. However, I have done international studies and I am confident enough that I will represent this country well in Malaysia,” said Muhoro.

He promised to promote trade and investment between Kenya and Malaysia and work with different government ministries to ensure President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda is achieved.

If approved by the committee and Parliament, Muhoro will be the first Kenyan police officer to join the diplomatic circles.

He was among the first six nominees who were vetted on Thursday including former Salaries, Remuneration and Commission Chair Sarah Serem and ex-State House Spokesperson Esipisu Manoah who were nominated for ambassadorial positions in China and United Kingdom respectively.