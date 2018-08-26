Lusaka launches probe into Ruaraka land bribery claim

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has convened a sitting of the Power and Privileges Committee to consider allegations that some Senators solicited a bribe to influence the outcome of investigations into ownership of the controversial Ruaraka land.

The claim that members of the County Public Accounts and Investment Committee solicited a Sh100 million bribe was made by businessman Francis Mburu.

Mburu claims ownership of the 13.77-acre land.

Lusaka says that the seven-member team will meet on Tuesday at his boardroom with Parliament Buildings where the sole agenda will be “deliberations on allegations of the impropriety in relation to the Senate CPAIC inquiry into possible loss of funds through the acquisition of Land LR. No. 7879/4 (part) by the National Land Commission.”

The Powers and Privileges Act provides sanctions against members who abuse their parliamentary privileges for selfish gains.

CPAIC Chairman Moses Kajwang’ last Monday denied the allegation and accused Mburu of orchestrating a plot to divert attention in the war against corruption.

The committee has been investigating circumstances under which, in January 2018, the government paid Sh1.5 billion in down payment for the land that it owns and where two public schools stand.