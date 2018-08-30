Lesiyampe and 2 others deny graft charge, to process bond Friday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe and two others have denied corruption-related charges that led to the loss of millions of shillings from the National Cereals and Produce Board.

Appearing before Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Felix Kombo, the three denied conspiring to corruptly acquire Sh468 million through irregular supply and purchase of maize to the cereals board, money intended to benefit registered and vetted farmers.

Lesiyampe has further denied willful failure to comply with management of public funds and unauthorised spending of public funds.

The court heard that Lesiyampe willfully incurred expenditure of Sh5.6 billion towards the purchase of white maize under the strategic food reserve fund without approval from the oversight board.

He was charged alongside National Cereals and Produce Board Managing Director Newton Sam Terer and the board finance General Manager Kiprotich Ngelechy.

They were released on cash bail of Sh3 million each but they will spend the night at the EACC Police Station until Friday when the bail will be processed.

Lesiyampe and the co-accused have been directed to deposit their passports in court.

They were also barred from contacting any witnesses lined up to testify and not access their respective offices unless with authority.

The magistrate has issued summons requiring 13 NCPB officials who are yet to be apprehended to present themselves to the EACC offices in Eldoret.