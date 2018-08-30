Kenya to host Africa aviation safety meet next week

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) will next week host the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation Africa Conference.

The conference will kick off on September 4 to 6 in Mombasa and will be held under the theme of “Improving efficiency through collaborative decision making and air traffic flow management”.

This is the first time Kenya is hosting the international conference, a gathering of aviation experts from across Africa and beyond who include Air Traffic Management professionals, Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), Air Traffic Management system manufacturers and airline operators/carriers.

It will feature high-level panel discussions, interactive sessions and workshops addressing opportunities, challenges, best practice and future Air Traffic Management (ATM) developments in rapidly developing regions.

Participants will also showcase the latest technologies to improve Air Traffic Management performance developed by CANSO Members.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia is due to open the conference.

Among other things, it will focus on Africa Air Traffic Management (ATM) Safety Peer Review Initiative, in a bid to come up with a way forward for improved safety in Africa through Collaborative Decision Making.

Also, to be undertaken is a review of the status of Collaborative Decision Making (CDM) in Africa, recommendations and way forward to air traffic efficiency and effectiveness.

CANSO – the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization – is the global voice of Air Traffic Management (ATM) worldwide. CANSO Members support over 85pc of world air traffic.

Members share information and develop new policies, with the aim of improving air navigation services on the ground and in the air.

The Organisation represents its members’ views to a wide range of aviation stakeholders, including the International Civil Aviation Organisation, where it has official Observer status.

It has an extensive network of Associate Members drawn from across the aviation industry.

Kenya is a member of CANSO Africa and is represented by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.