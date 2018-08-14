Kega wants Duale’s conduct discussed over sugar report

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The co-chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee that was probing proliferation of contraband sugar, Kanini Kega, is on Thursday set to move a motion to discuss the conduct of Majority Leader Aden Duale who is accused of abuse of office.

This follows claims that he mobilised MPs to reject the sugar report last week.

The Kieni MP defended the report and accused Duale of seeking to protect some companies that imported the unsafe sugar and were mentioned in the report.

“He gave us a list of the companies that he wanted us to investigate but the committee went deeper and came up with a list of 169 companies which are listed in the report and that is where the problem is. There is nothing wrong with this report,” said Kega.

He called for investigations into the bribery allegations saying the lawmakers who were bribed and those who bribed them should all be held responsible.

“It would be so bad and disrespectful of the members if indeed they were bribed to reject a report that is meant to save so many Kenyans. Honestly it would make the 12 Parliament be the worst performing House. I hope the investigation will be done and those who are involved will face the full force of the law,” he said.

Some MPs have been accused of having been given as little as Sh10,000 to reject the report.

So far, some MPs have confirmed the bribery claims but others have refuted them in equal measure.

The report had recommended that Treasury CS Henry Rotich be held accountable for sanctioning a duty-free window that opened the floodgates for traders to import excess sugar tax free.

The report wanted the immediate Industrialization CS Adan Mohamed to take responsibility for failing in his mandate of ensuring that the Kenya Bureau of Standards carried out its role to guarantee imported sugar was safe for human consumption among other recommendations.