Deputy CJ Mwilu to face 5 counts in graft case – Haji

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is set to be arraigned in court to face five graft-related charges among them acceptance of money in circumstances that undermine public confidence in the office she holds, the Director of Public Prosecutions has announced.

DPP Noordin Haji told the media Tuesday afternoon that the Deputy Chief Justice who was arrested by Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti at the Supreme Court was found to have improperly obtained the execution of a security belonging to the Imperial Bank, now under receivership.

Haji said the arrest was a culmination of an investigation conducted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, upon whose perusal he approved the prosecution of Mwilu.

Haji said the arrest was in line with a commitment to fight corruption and uphold the rule of law without which the criminal justice system will crumble.