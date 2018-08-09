Arrest warrants issued against 12 directors in KPLC scandal

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Anti-Corruption Court has issued warrants of arrest against 12 directors of companies that fraudulently obtained millions of shillings from Kenya Power after being irregularly prequalified for labour and transport services.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Solomon Njeru told trial Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi that some of the accused who are directors of companies that falsely received monies from KPLC were not present in court.

The magistrate ordered the immediate arrest of Jacqueline Wanjiru Mbaria, John Waweru Kangethe, Linet Njeri Ndama, Esther Nyambura, who are the directors of Touchline Electrical, Wachema Investment and Petsus Investment limited respectively.

Justice Mugambi directed that the matter be mentioned on August 20, 2018 to confirm how far the prosecution has gone to ensure the arrest of the suspects.

Five of the directors drawn from various companies were in court and have already pleaded to the criminal charge of fraudulently obtaining Sh15 million from KPLC.

The accused are said to have obtained the money during the 2016/17 financial year.

The prosecution further submitted that the accused were irregularly awarded contracts and money belonging to the public paid to their respective companies.

The criminal charge against company directors comes after Kenya Power top managers including the Chief Executive officer Ken Tarus and his predecessor Ben Chumo were arraigned in court charged with the offence of procuring substandard transformers worth over Sh409 million.

The court ordered them to be released on cash bail of Sh1 million.

The other managers who were charged alongside them included Commercial Services Manager KP Mungai, Finance Manager Joshua Mutua, ICT Manager Abubakar Swaleh, Regional Coordination Manager Samuel Ndirangu and Supply Chain Manager Stanley Mutwiri.