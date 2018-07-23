Plans for single identification platform at advanced stage – Mucheru

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says plans to have a National Integrated Identity Management System for digital registration and identification of all Kenyans are at an advanced stage.

Mucheru said the system will create, manage and operate a national population register as a single source of personal information for all Kenyan citizens and registered foreigners in the country.

“It’s critical that we have one approach as government where we have a single source of truth, a central reference for the registration information and data about our citizens. It will be one database for all Kenyans and not only over 18 but it’s everybody. This will help us to deliver services to our citizens in a very efficient way,” said Mucheru.

He explained the system will have up to date citizen information from birth to death and will assist the government in planning and cut operation costs.

Further, Mucheru said, the information will help detect or prevent fraud, impersonation or any other criminal activity.

“The initiative is aimed at consolidating population registration information into a single database for ease of verification by both government and private bodies,” He said.

The system will be designed in such a way that all documents ranging from birth certificate, school certificate, driving license, Kenya Revenue Authority PIN and any other documents will be accessed at the touch of a button. When a person dies, the system marks the individual deceased and such information which will be useful during elections.

Other sectors such as the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will be able to use the data.

The ministry is also seeking to introduce Global Positioning System (GPS) coordinates in registration of persons, enabling tracking of their location via satellite capabilities.

Recruitment of enumerators who will carry out the registration, pilot training and citizen sensitization is set to kick off in August.