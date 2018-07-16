Kenyans to access Huduma Centre services for longer hours

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Kenyans will now be able to access services for longer hours across all the Huduma Centres in the country after the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Margret Kobia launched a shift system and extended working hours at Huduma Centre Headquarters in Nairobi.

While launching the three-month pilot scheme on Monday, Kobia said introduction of the shifts is aimed at making services more accessible and create flexible working hours for public servants.

“This is yet another innovation within the Huduma Kenya Programme that continues to spur growth that contributes to public service transformation. I have no doubt in my mind that this launch of the shift working system exhibited by Huduma Kenya through the extended working hours will go a long way in offering excellent service delivery to citizens of our great nation,” said Kobia.

She said there will be two shifts with the first running from 6.30am to 1.30pm and the second one will run from 1pm to 7.30pm with a 30-minute overlap to ensure proper handover from the first shift to the second shift.

The shift will run from Monday to Friday.

Previously there used to be one shift running from 8am in the morning to 5pm in the evening which was not adequate to meet the demand for services.

“I therefore urge all ministries, departments and agencies whose staff are adopting the shift system to facilitate their staff and ensure there are sufficient staff at their counters in line with optimal staff levels determined by the Huduma Centre Secretariat,” said Kobia.

She further said that this innovation will promote the attainment of the Big Four Agenda as many Kenyans will get access to services during the extended hours and shifts working system, that are Big Four related.

Huduma Centres are now present in each of the 47 counties and are 52 in number, with Nairobi having five centres.