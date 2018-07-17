Kenya Power managers granted Sh1mn cash bail

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – A Nairobi court has released on bail senior Kenya Power managers facing abuse of office charges.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on Monday released them on a cash bail of Sh1 million each or a bond of Sh2mn, saying there was no compelling reason to deny them bail.

The managers are required to hand in their passports in court, to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations every fortnight and not to contact any of the witnesses.

The court has also scheduled pretrial conference for August 6.

They have also been warned against trying to access Kenya Power’s system or interfere with evidence. Should any of this happen, it will lead to cancellation of bail.

Former Managing Director Ben Chumo and co-accused persons have since denied corruption related charges by conspiring to defraud the parastatal over Sh409 million over the purchase of substandard transformers.

Walter Okello, who is investigating the scam had filed an affidavit opposing their release on bail being apprehensive that they are a flight risk and likely to interfere with evidence and witness.

But the defense implored the court to release them on bail arguing the prosecution has material provided to characterise them as flight risk.

“Apprehensions by prosecution are not compelling reasons to deny them bail. All offenses are bailable,” the court heard.

The DPP, magistrate Ogoti heard should not be used to curtail their right to bail as that amounts to detention without trial.