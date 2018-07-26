Ex-Nyandarua Governor Mwangi to spend night in police cell

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Former Nyandarua Governor Daniel Waithaka Mwangi will spend the night at the Central Police Station in Nyeri after he was arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives over alleged breach of procurement laws and abuse of office.

Mwangi was arrested together with former Water CEC Grace Wanjiru and current Water Chief Officer Kihiu Gaiko immediately after presenting himself at the EACC offices to be questioned before being prosecuted.

The investigations by EACC established that the County Government of Nyandarua unlawfully awarded Tahal Consulting Engineers Limited to undertake the development of county water master plan, design and review of the Ol Kalou Town Sewerage System, and unlawfully paid more than Sh50 million to the entity.

It is said that the contract was issued in 2014 when the county did not have a plan or requisite funds to undertake the project.

Further, a statement from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions indicated that the company had not been incorporated by the time of issuing the contract as it was registered two years after the award.

Tahal Consulting Engineers is said to have received full payment in two instalments with the initial payment of Sh23.8 million being made on July 2014 while the second of Sh26.5 million was settled in September 2015.

Those still at large include John Ngigi Daniel and Jesse Wachira Mwangi, both Nyandarua County Government officers and Chen Yochanan Ofer together with Albert Attias of Tahal Consulting Engineers.

EACC detectives together with a contingent of armed police officers failed to arrest Waithaka on Wednesday night at his private school in Nyahururu Town.