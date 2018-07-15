Energy CS Keter appeals for calm as KPLC bosses arrested

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has appealed for calm in the power sector after former and top management from the Kenya Power Company (KPLC) were arrested over economic crimes and abuse of office on Saturday.

Keter expressed confidence in comments on Sunday that “justice will be served as due process of the law takes course.”

Former Kenya Power Company Chief Executive Officer Ben Chumo and two others were arrested by CID detectives on Saturday morning and will be charged with the fraudulent acquisition of public property, aiding the commission of a felony and abuse of office.

Other charges to be preferred include their willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement, among other issues.

John Ombui, the former General Manager, Supply Chain, was also arrested as well as Peter Mungai Kinuthia, the General Manager, Business Strategy.

The manhunt was still on for the current MD Ken Tarus, and General Managers Joshua Mutua, Samuel Ndirangu, Abubakar Swaleh, Stanely Mutwiri and Benson Muriithi.

Along with Chumo and three directors of Muwa Trading Company Limited, which allegedly supplied defective transformers, they will be charged with three offences of conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code, conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to Section 47 A(3) as read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act 2003 and fraudulent acquisition of public property contrary to Section 45(1)(a) as read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act 2003.

Kenya Power had already paid Sh310 million for the defective transformers despite the power company having terminated the contract.

Several other current and former officials have surrendered or were arrested by DCI detectives on Sunday morning, after an order issued by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Saturday.

Chumo had been arrested alongside Company Secretary Beatrice Meso and the General Manager for Regional Coordination, Peter Mwicigi.