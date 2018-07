Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – The body of the missing person following the quarry collapse in Njiru has been recovered.

According to the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), the body of the man was recovered at around 2am Thursday morning.

According to Pius Masai, “this follows concerted efforts by the Disaster response units from the Kenya Defense Forces, Kenya Red Cross Society and the fire brigade.”

The quarry collapsed last Saturday at about 7.30am.