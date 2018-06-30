Kinyua expands mandate of Blue Economy implementation team

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – The status of a team set up in January last year to coordinate and oversee the implementation of the prioritized programmes under the Blue Economy has been changed to a standing committee.

The term of the committee chaired by Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe was expected to expire at midnight on June 30.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua in a Gazette Notice changed the status to allow it more time to finalize its mandate.

The activities of the Blue Economy include harvesting of living resources such as sea food and marine biotechnology, sea-bed mining, and generation of new resources such as energy and fresh water.

Kenya has only focused on fisheries both for domestic and export markets.

The eight-member committee submits monthly reports to President Uhuru Kenyatta on the progress of implementation.

In the committee are Principal Secretaries in the State Department for Fisheries, State Department for Maritime and Shipping Affairs, National Treasury, State Department for Transport and the PS at the State Department for Environment.

Other members of the team include the Senior Advisor, International Relations and Social Sector, Executive Office of the President, Ruth Kagia, Economic Advisor, Executive Office of the President, Eric Aligula and Secretary, Kenya International Boundaries Office, Juster Nkoroi.