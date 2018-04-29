Jubilee more united than ever, asserts DP Ruto

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Deputy President William Ruto says Jubilee Government remains united despite the recent political developments.

He says the government is only focused on delivering the promises it made to the electorate in the just concluded elections.

The DP has remained unwavering on the need to focus on development instead of calling for constitutional changes, saying Kenyans want services.

But a section of Opposition leaders led by Suna East MP Junet Mohammed says there is need for a referendum, to change clauses that don’t augur well with the country.