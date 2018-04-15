DP Ruto wary of anticipated constitutional changes

Shares

, KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Apr 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has told politicians pushing for constitutional amendments to create more political positions to stop being greedy and instead focus on development.

The Deputy President said the move will only benefit a few individuals at the expense of millions of Kenyans.

Ruto said the government will focus on implementing development projects which will create jobs for millions of jobless Kenyans.

He said it would be unfair to engage Kenyans in another political contest even before Kenyans recover from last year’s politics.

Ruto said: “We are not going to change the constitution so that politicians can get positions.”

He added: “Our priority is to serve millions of Kenyans, not to engage in an exercise that will only satisfy the needs of greedy politician.”

Speaking at Kapkatet Primary School in Buret Constituency during the thanksgiving ceremony of area MP Japhet Tanui, Ruto said the government is ready to work with all leaders for the sake of development.

He said: “We are ready to unite with all leaders for the sake of development so that we can serve the people who elected us well.”

Ruto’s sentiments were echoed by Rift Valley MPs who welcomed ongoing efforts by leaders to unite the country; a move they said was creating a conducive environment for development.

The over 20 MPs welcomed the unity pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga and the recent meeting between Raila and the former President Daniel Moi and his son Gideon.

They, however, said their support for Ruto in 2022 will not be swayed by those activities adding that they will only produce and support one presidential candidate.

The MPs were Kipsengeret Koros (Sigowet-Soin), Hillary Kosgei (Kipkelion West), Silvanus Martin (Ainamoi), Dominic Koskei (Sotik), Brighton Yegon (Konoin), Gideon Koskei (Chepalungu), Beatrice Kones (Bomet East), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei), Gideon Keter (Nominated), Caleb Kositany (Soi), Julias Melly (Tinderet), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Johana Ngeno (Emurua Dikirr), Moses Cheboi (Kuresoi North), William Cheptumo (Baringo North), William Kamket (Tiaty), Gladwel Tungo (Baringo County), Florence Chepngetich (Kericho County), Bomet Senator (Christopher Langat), Kericho Senator (Aaron Cheruiyot) Elgeyo Marakwet Senator (Kipchuma Murkomen) and Uasin Gishu Senator (Margret Kamar).

Others were Kimani Ichungwa (MP Kikuyu), former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso and Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter.

Cheptumo said Rift Valley residents were not ready to gamble with their votes by having two presidential candidates; adding that they will focus their energy on the strongest candidate who is Ruto.

He asked the people of Rift Valley to speak in one voice ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Cheptumo said: “Come 2022 let us not gamble with our votes, we do not have two bulls, we have one bull, and those claiming we have two bull are doing guess work.”

His sentiments were echoed by Kogo who said: “We in Nandi County know where we are coming from, we know where we are and where we are going. We will not gamble in 2022. We will vote for Ruto.”

Langat dismissed leaders Rift Valley leaders popularising Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s 2022 presidential ambitions in the region.

The Bomet Senator said: “I wonder why some people are talking of a Moi candidature yet he has not officially declared interest. We will support Ruto.”

Murkomen said Gideon should not expect to be voted for simply because he is the son of former President Daniel Moi.

The Senate majority leader said the junior Moi does not have a track record he can boast of.

He told Moi: “We will not be voting for your father we will be voting for you.”

Adding: “Moi has nothing to show other than his father’s achievements in this country.”

Ngeno, a critic of Ruto, said it was obvious the Deputy President was already ahead in the 2022 race but warned it will not be easy.

He said: “One thing I must tell you there will be challenges in future. You have many enemies but the good work you have done has been seen.”

Sudi said the people of Kenya will vote for Ruto because he understands the needs of the people since he rose from humble beginnings, sentiments that were echoed by Kositany.

Kositany said: “We will not allow a few wealthy individuals to decide on our behalf who the next President will be.”

Ruto, the former Bomet Governor, assured the Deputy President of his support in the coming presidential election.