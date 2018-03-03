Uhuru’s grievance with Judiciary ‘capture’ permeates Onguto tribute

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has praised the late Joseph Onguto as a judge who impartially administered justice.

Since the annulment of his election in August last year, he has led a campaign against what he views as an Opposition capture of the judiciary.

He has therefore taken the opportunity, in mourning Onguto’s passing, to express his dissatisfaction at what he views as a captured judiciary.

“He understood what it meant to dispense justice without prejudice. He followed and practiced what was right as per the evidence adduced before the court,” the President said in his condolence message.

Onguto passed away on Thursday night after collapsing at the Parklands Sports Club.