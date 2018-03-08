Striking dons to meet with Senate Committee on Education

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Striking university lecturers will on Thursday meet with the Senate Committee on Education to highlight some of the difficulties they undergo in the course of their duties.

The sitting will come even as the industrial action continues to paralyse learning in public universities for the second week running.

The lecturers have vowed not to relent until the government and the Inter Public Universities Consultative Council Forum (IPUCCF) table a 2017- 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement counter proposal and have it signed and implemented urgently.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court will on Friday begin to hear a case in which the Council wants the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) restrained from taking part in an unprotected strike.

The Universities Council wants UASU directed to pursue amicable settlement of the salaries dispute by engaging in further consultative meetings.