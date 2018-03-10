Kalonzo beats retreat, says ‘at peace’ after Raila-Uhuru meet

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says his “heart is at peace” after Friday’s meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga.

In what is seen as an about turn to the stand he and his co-principals took when they lashed out at Odinga for what they termed as the highest act of betrayal, Musyoka said he has been championing for dialogue since last year.

“We have agreed to meet as NASA on Monday and know what exactly happened yesterday, but my heart is at peace, I feel vindicated; what I have been preaching will happen,” said Musyoka in a statement Saturday.

The three co-principals on Friday released a joint statement saying they were kept in the dark about the Friday meeting between President Kenyatta and Odinga at Harambee House.

The trio said that they learnt of the meeting through the media.

“While we have always advocated for dialogue, as co-principals of the NASA coalition, we were not privy to the discussions at Harambee House,” read part of the statement.

However, speaking separately in Mombasa, Amani National Coalition leader Musalia Mudavadi distanced himself from resolutions reached at Friday’s meeting between President Kenyatta and Odinga.

The Amani leader reiterated that he and his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (Ford-K) were neither aware, nor invited for the meeting at Harambee House.

Meanwhile, Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot said the move by the two leaders will help guide the national conversation on issues affecting Kenyans.