, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 9 – The High Court in Machakos has upheld Alfred Mutua’s election as governor in the August 8 General Election.

While delivering the verdict on Friday, Justice Aggrey Muchelule found the election to have been conducted in a “free, fair and credible,” way.

He found that the petitioner Wavinya Ndeti who contested on a Wiper Democratic Movement ticket, failed to prove that Mutua was irregularly elected.

She has been directed to pay Sh10 million in costs.