Matiangi tours Wajir following spate of insecurity cases

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Tuesday visited parts of Wajir County, which have been affected by a spate of insecurity cases.

Matiangi and other senior police officers are expected to tour the area where more than 400 teachers who are non locals have escaped over terror related attacks.

The area has been experiencing a rise of terror related attacks in the past months in which almost a dozen communication masts have been destroyed.

The latest incident happened when three teachers who were non locals were killed two weeks ago in an attack by Al Shabaab terrorists.

Statistics show more than half of the teachers in Mandera, Wajir and Garissa are non-locals and following the incident, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has transferred all non-locals from the area over the incident.

This follows and Al-Shabaab attack on Qarsa Primary School early this month, which resulted in the death of two teachers and the wife of one of the teachers.