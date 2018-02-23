Ex-MP Mwiti charged afresh over alleged rape

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Former Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti has been charged afresh over rape allegations.

Mwiti however denied four counts of rape, intimidation and assault before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

He is accused of the rape on March 21, 2015 at Tana club along Woodvale Groove Westlands within Nairobi County.

He faced a second count of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to the law on the said date and place.

The former legislator pleaded afresh after the prosecution proffered more counts as it seeks to prove its case.

Last September, Mwiti lost a bid to have the rape case terminated on grounds that the charge was defective.

Lawyer John Khaminwa had argued that the law used to indict the ex-MP does not disclose a sexual offence.

David Muchiri, a medical practitioner who is charged alongside Mwiti also denied aiding and abetting the offense of rape and failing to prevent a felony.

Allegedly, Muchiri conducted an involuntary HIV test on the complainant.