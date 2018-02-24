Charles Nyachae sworn in as judge of East African Court of Justice

Shares

, KAMPALA, Uganda—Feb 24 — Charles Nyachae, Kenya’s nominee for judge of the East African Court of Justice, was sworn-in before regional leaders at their summit in Kampala on Friday.

Nyachae, the former chairman of the Constitutional Implementation Committee (CIC), took the oath to protect the interests of the EAC and its people. The Court of Justice is one of the institutions of the EAC.

The Kenyan lawyer is well known in legal circles across the region, and his nomination was met by warm applause. His nomination was announced by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Nyachae was later congratulated individually by regional leaders after he was sworn in.

Nyachae, robbed in red, will take office 1 July 2018.

The East African Court of Justice was established under Article 9 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC.

It is an international court whose responsibility is to ensure the adherence to law in the interpretation and application of and compliance with the Treaty.

According to Court documents, its jurisdiction “is to hear and determine disputes on the interpretation and application of the Treaty; Disputes between the Community and its employees arising from the terms and conditions of employment or the interpretation and application of the staff rules and regulations; and Disputes between the Partner States regarding the Treaty if the dispute is submitted to it under a special agreement”

It also hears “Disputes arising out of an arbitration clause contained in a contract or agreement, which confers such jurisdiction on the Court to which the Community or any of its institutions is a party; Disputes arising out of an arbitration clause contained in a commercial contract or agreement in which the parties have conferred jurisdiction on the Court.”

The Court’ jurisdiction “may be extended to human rights at a suitable date to be determined by the Council”, according to its documents.