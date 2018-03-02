Dealing with Office Drama | Our2Cents
We’ve all had to deal with the occasional awkwardness, confrontation or disagreement with a friend or family member – but what happens when it’s in your office? We share a few of our tips...
We’ve all had to deal with the occasional awkwardness, confrontation or disagreement with a friend or family member – but what happens when it’s in your office? We share a few of our tips...
Workers spending their lunch break at the gym may be commonplace in most Western countries, but in Sweden some employers are pushing the idea even further, making on-the-job exercise compulsory. Every Friday, employees of...
Office romance success stories do exist, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be avoided. Here’s why that office romance you’re considering may not be such a good idea … Working full time and being...
A new report has revealed traces of poop can be found in office kitchens. A biologist named Dr Charles Gerba has claimed that around 90 per cent of mugs in office kitchens are covered...
Originally published on ALL4WOMEN The new work year is now in full swing and some people will be back at work in a less-than-ideal office. But there are ways to make your desk and...
Tired of channeling the Hunchback of Notre Dame at work as you lean over your keyboard for a good eight hours? Then listen up! If you happen to have a 9-5 desk job then...
In an average eight-hour workday, employees are seated at desks for the majority of it. As technology creates an increase in sedentary lifestyles, the impact of sitting on vascular health is a rising concern....
By Melanie Chisnall Tea time at the office can be hard. All those sweet treats just waiting to be eaten – and you certainly don’t want to offend anyone who’s brought a batch of...
“Skyfall” has taken more in its opening weekend at the British box office than any previous James Bond film, its producers said on Monday. Starring Daniel Craig as 007 for a third time, “Skyfall”...
Earth’s mightiest comic book heroes smashed North American box office records as “The Avengers” pummeled the competition to haul in $200.3 million on its opening weekend, industry analysts said Sunday. Directed by cult favorite...